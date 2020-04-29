<div class="intro-text">\r\n<h5>Few days after Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative reporter \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0took to her microblogging site to announce\u00a0that the Leader of the\u00a0<strong>Indigenous People of Biafra<\/strong> (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has passed away.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>This caused a barrage of reactions after \u00a0the leader of the proscribed \u00a0is gone.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>However, in a bid to debunk the rumors, the IPOB leader went live via his Facebook account today to inform people that he was still alive and would soon be back to the country.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>He expressed his resentments towards \u00a0Kemi as well as President Buhari.<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/MaziNnamdiKanuTheLeaderIPOB\/videos\/286280049036993\/">click here to watch his live video.<\/a><\/h5>\r\n<\/div>