North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un is “alive and well,” according to an aide to the president of South Korea.

Rumors about Kim’s health made the rounds after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather’s 108th birthday.

The event commemorates the birthday of Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea and is one of the most important dates in the country’s calendar.

Kim hadn’t missed the April 15 event since he assumed power in 2011 following his father Kim Jong Il’s death, according to The Associated Press.

However, on Sunday, Chung-in Moon, a foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in, told Fox News: “Our government position is firm. Kim Jong Un is alive and well.” The aide said Kim has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13, adding: “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

According to Reuters, Kim hasn’t made any public appearance since April 11, however South Korean officials have questioned reports about Kim’s health, saying that no unusual activity has been detected in the North.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hasn’t confirmed whether or not he had been in touch with officials in North Korea about Kim’s health.

“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday, adding that he had heard it was based on “old documents.”

He added: “We have a good relationship with North Korea—as good as you can have. I mean, we have a good relationship with North Korea. I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, and I hope he’s okay. And somebody would say, “Oh, that’s terrible.” No, it’s not terrible. I hope he’s okay.”

Source: News Week

