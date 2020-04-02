Reports have emerged that an Italian nurse allegedly strangled his doctor girlfriend to death because she infected him with the deadly coronavirus.

The 28-year-old boyfriend, Antonio De Pace after strangling her, called on the cops to tell them he had murdered his girlfriend and young medic, Lorena Quaranta, 27.

When the cops arrived the scene, they found Lorena’s body in their apartment in Italy, while De Pace was found on the floor after he slit his wrists. He was rushed to the hospital where he was revived.

They both worked in a hospital in Messina, Sicily, having being drafted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

De Pace confessed saying,”I killed her because she gave me coronavirus.”

A police source revealed, “She was a doctor who was working hard to save others. It’s such a tragedy.”

The Sun however reports that tests were being carried out on both, but it came back negative, meaning neither Lorena or De Pace had the virus.

