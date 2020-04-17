On Friday, 142 suspects were arraigned by the Ogun State Police Command before the State Magistrate Court at Isabo in Abeokuta, the state capital for alleged murder, robberies, and disturbing the peace during the COVID-19 lockdown being enforced in the state.

They were arraigned at the magistrate courts one, three, four, seven, and eight respectively.

While some of the suspects were charged on three counts of robbery, illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy, others were arraigned for committing murder and disruption of public peace.

At court three, about 70 suspects were arraigned separately for committing robbery at Abe-Koko Bank Road in Ifo, and an attempt to kill a police inspector, Sina Bankole, and killing of one Kilani Idris.

The prosecutors, Adeyemi Olukoya and Opeyemi Adekunle, told the court that the suspects committed a felony to wit armed robbery under section 6(b) and punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provision) Act Cap R. 11 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

They added that the suspects were reportedly terrorising innocent citizens and motorists by snatching their belongings at gunpoint.

The prosecutors also informed the court that the suspects who allegedly belong to various cult groups were disobeying the lockdown order by the Federal Government.

They stressed that the suspects committed an offence punishable under Section 203 of the Criminal Code Cap E. 38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Ogun State.

Similarly, 51 suspects who were arraigned at court four were also charged with the same count charge.

The prosecutor, Adeyemi Olukoya, said the suspects were arrested for robbery at Agbado-Crossing and Ifo areas of the state.

At court seven, Olukoya said 26 suspects were further arraigned for robbing people in Olohunda at Atan-Ota area of the state.

In court eight, 28 suspects were arraigned and said to be arrested at Winners bus-stop, Ota, and Peter Road in Adiyan for robbery and involvement in cultism.

The prosecutors, Opeyemi Adekunle and O. Owotowose, said some of the suspects were members of the Eiye and Aiye cult groups.

They told the court that the suspects have been disturbing the peace of the communities in the Ifo area of the state since the lockdown began.

In his ruling, Magistrate O. Ogundele ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Police Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

According to him, the decision is necessary since the correctional centres are not admitting new persons pending when legal advice would be rendered by the Department of Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Justice.

