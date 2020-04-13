There are unconfirmed reports that Nigerian Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare has filed for divorce from her husband, former Super Eagles player, Igho Otegheri.

The couple got married in Sapele, Delta State in November 2014 in a wedding ceremony which was attended by family, friends and loved ones., before relocating to the US.

The couple have reportedly gone their separate ways following allegations of infidelity, laziness, and others.

It is alleged that Blessing Okagbare initiated the divorce process, however, her family is reportedly yet to return the bride price to her estranged husband’s family.

