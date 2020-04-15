According to a tally compiled by the AFP at exactly 10:00 GMT today, more than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded around the globe. Half of these cases are in Europe.

At least 2,000,576 infections with 126,871 deaths have been recorded.

Europe is the hardest hit continent, with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities.

The United States is where the virus is spreading most rapidly. The country is has recorded 609,240 cases and 26,033 cases.

Nigeria currently has 362 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 deaths.

