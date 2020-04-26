Nigerians on social media have expressed worry over the alleged mysterious deaths in Kano state which has reportedly risen to 640 in one week.

Many have linked the mysterious disease killing people in the state to Coronavirus, while others have pointed out that it may be something else.

A health worker spoke to The Cable saying there is a high level of suspicion that top government officials in the state have been exposed to the virus.

“Things are in disarray here, and there is no well structured response to COVID-19. The government is not communicating. They are not testing, and people are dying. We have had people coming here to hospital and when they died, they are immediately buried without taking samples for testing.

“This is not a rumour. People are dying. The suspended test centre was fumigated days ago, and normally it should take 48 hours but as of today, it has not been reopened. They said this is because of the shortage of reagents,” the health worker said.

Nigerian doctor and Twitter user, Dr Olufunmilayo claimed that 640 people have died in Kano state in the last 7 days.

Mubarak Umar, an Abuja/Kano based journalist also tweeted that over 10 prominent people died in Kano state in 24 hours.

President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet expressed worry over the recent deaths recorded in his home state.

