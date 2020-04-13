The former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan has reportedly struck a deal to release her 200-bed hotel as a Coronavirus Isolation and treatment centre.

The hotel located in Abuja is believed to be worth about N2 billion, and is currently under interim forfeiture secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the court on April 30, 2018.

Sources reveal that Mrs. Jonathan struck the deal with First Lady Aisha Buhari, which led to her release of the hotel, under litigation, for use by the government at the critical time.

According to the Nation, the First Lady Aisha Buhari, through her pet project, the Future Assured Programme, entered into separate agreements with Mrs. Jonathan and the Ministry of Health to convert the hotel into a COVID-19 treatment centre.

Mrs. Buhari made an offer to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to equip it as a treatment centre to international standards.

Although the hotel will be formally handed over to the Minister of Health today, it will be managed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) COVID-19 committee.

The Future Assured Programme is reported to be providing facilities like water, furniture, beddings, fittings and modern health equipment used to manage COVID-19 cases.

The hotel is located in a valley in Mabushi part of Abuja, off the ever busy Mabushi Kado Expressway.

