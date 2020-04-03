Suspected Fulani herdsmen have hacked and burnt 7 people to death in Hukke village in Bassa L.G.A. in Plateau State. This happened after three persons were killed in Ancha community in the same local government. Houses numbering 23 were also set ablaze in the attack.

The news of the fresh attack was confirmed by the spokesman for Miango Youth Development Association, Mr. Lawrence Zongo.

“The fresh attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The attackers were more than 200 persons that came this time. During the attack, they killed seven people and all of them were burnt beyond recognition as they also set their houses ablaze. In fact, we counted more than 23 houses that were set ablaze by the attackers before they fled the community,” Zongo said.

According to Zongo, those killed in the attack include Izinpa Muntu, Madah Imeh, Jummai Geye, Gado Muntu, Mary Alhassa, Gado Ngulu, and Rigwe Muntu.

The Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, had visited the scene of the attack to sympathize with the community and advised them not take the law into their hands.

The CP also assured the people that the police will do everything possible to ensure that the assailants are brought to book.

A statement on Thursday by the senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, through his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Musa Ashoms, read:

“At a time when the entire human race is sober and seeking God in prayers against COVID-19, killer bandits are showing no sense of fear of God nor value for human life. “It is necessary for the police and Operation Safe Haven to rise up to their primary responsibility of securing the lives of citizens both in the cities and rural areas as the lives of rural dwellers matter as much as those in urban areas.”

