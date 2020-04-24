Plateau State has recorded its index case of coronavirus (COVID-19), about two months after the first infection of the disease was reported in the country.

The index case was confirmed on Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged residents not to panic following the confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

He made the appeal in a statement today by the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Ninkong Lar Ndam.

The governor urged them to practice good personal and respiratory hygiene, social distancing, and avoid crowded places and stay at home.

The governor also urged the residents to be vigilant, report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities, and asked them to assist the government in enforcing the border closure directive which he said was one of the key measures adopted to curb the spread of the disease.

The Commissioner revealed the COVID-19 test was conducted on one suspected person who came into Jos, the state capital from Kano on Friday last week, after being quarantined on arrival.

“Sadly, the result which was released on Thursday, 23rd April 2020 returned positive, thereby making the patient the state index case.

“The patient has since been isolated and is a stable and good medical condition,” the statement said.

The State Surveillance Team has, however, commenced contact tracing to investigate the case further and institute other public health measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

