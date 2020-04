A Nigerian undergraduate, Seyi Akinade has reportedly committed suicide after narrating his experience with officials of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

His demise was tweeted on Wednesday April 22, 2020 by his step brother.

He shared his experience on his Twitter handle last week.

Read his experience below.

