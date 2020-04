Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo has confirmed the kidnap of the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode and the murder of a councillor and leader in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, Olatunji Omotosho who was with him by some gunmen.

Mr. Asuquo said a team of policemen have been deployed and are on the trail of the abductors.

The attack reportedly occurred along Isan-Iludun road at about 7:30pm on Sunday April 26.

