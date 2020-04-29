A police inspector, Haruna Kaura was found dead at the Alvana Shell Camp road, Owerri, on Tuesday morning, April 28.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Spokesman of the Command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu said that the deceased was part of the ’18 Police Mobile Force’, however, attached to the Imo Government House, Owerri.

The policeman’s lifeless body was covered with bruises, raising the suspicion that he was assassinated.

The deceased was said to have had a night out on Monday night, however, details surrounding his death remains unclear.

A police source said authorities were being cautious because of fears of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ikeokwu who suspects the officer was murdered:

“A team of policemen were dispatched to the scene where the body was identified as Inspector Haruna Maura of No. 18PMF Swuadron attached to Government House.

“He was observed to have his identity card in his Palm and his trouser pulled down with his service pistol taken away while marks of violence were visibly seen around his back/neck region.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

