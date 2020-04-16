Yesterday, some policemen had no choice but to run for their lives after angry youths attacked a police station in Nkpor – a community in Anambra State.

It was gathered that a young man was killed in an unprovoked attack yesterday morning, and this prompted the angry youths to launch an attack on the policemen.

The Anambra Police Command spokesperson, Mr Haruna Mohamed has confirmed that some members of a police patrol team were attacked by the youths.

He said an unprovoked attack was launched against a Police patrol team, with a substance suspected to be acid.

Haruna further told newsmen that “efforts are ongoing to restore sanity in the area”.

