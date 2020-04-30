Popular video vixen and dancer, Kodak has reportedly died after she was electrocuted at the home studio of a popular Music director in Omole, Lagos.

She was allegedly electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening April 29th.

Kodak was immediately rushed to a hospital within Omole Estate where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, rumours have made the rounds alleging Clarence Peters to be the music director. Clarence Peters is the son of veteran singer, Sir Shina Peters and veteran actress, Clarion Chukwurah.

