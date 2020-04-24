James Olu, the Chairman of the Victory Estate, Iba, Lagos State, has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a 23-year-old decorated footballer and resident of the estate, Stephen Benson Doubra.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 18, 2020, while the chairman and other residents -including the deceased – were securing the estate against hoodlums suspected to be members of the dreaded “one million boys.”

It was alleged that James and Stephen had a face off days earlier and they had an altercation again on Saturday. The chairman was said to have later pulled out a gun and shot the footballer in the chest.

The suspect then fled with the victim on a motorcycle, but was later arrested by policemen from the Adoff Police Station. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed his arrest and investigation of the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

