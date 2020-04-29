Abductors of the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode, have slashed the ransom demanded from N30 million to N15 million.

The kidnappers contacted the commissioner’s family on Monday to demand N30 million for his release after being kidnapped on Sunday, April 26, along the Isan-Iludun road at Ilejemeje local government area, while traveling from Ado-Ekiti to his hometown Iye-Ekiti.

When the incident occurred, a Councillor in his car, Olatunji Omotosho, was shot dead, while the commissioner was kidnapped alongside another occupant in the car, a woman.

Today, a family source spoke to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti saying the ransom was reduced during negotiation with the kidnappers.

“The process of negotiation began on Monday and the initial request was a sum of N30 million. But as of today, Wednesday, the captors had reduced to N15 million. We are hoping that the Commissioner will be released soon because we are all concerned about his safety,” the family source said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu said the police and other security agencies are on the trail of the bandits, adding that the police is not aware of any ongoing negotiations to secure Olabode’s release.

“We are not aware that the bandits were requesting for any ransom, we have not been told.

“The police have begun serious security checks in that axis. We have taken strict security measures and we are closing in on them,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

