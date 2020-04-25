The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has accused rich Nigerians of infecting and exposing medical doctors to the dreadful Coronavirus.

A statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Francis Faduyile and Secretary General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote, respectively, revealed that over 40 medical doctors besides other health workers have been infected with Coronavirus so far.

The NMA said no healthcare worker has contracted the disease at Isolation Centres and that those that tested positive for the virus were infected by Nigerians who avoid the accredited centres and opt for private hospitals, which unknowingly started treating ailments they later found out to be caused by the ravaging virus.

The association urged health workers to consider everyone presenting at the hospital for any ailment, as potential COVID-19 patient until proved otherwise.

Part of the statement titled “As Nigeria hits the 4-Digit COVID-19 Incidence Figure:An Appeal to all Nigerians to help save the lives of Healthcare Professionals,” reads:

“So far, over 40 doctors and other healthcare workers have tested positive with three doctors and one nurse paying the ultimate price. This very disturbing and unsettling development comes against the unfolding scenario as reported in the media that some VIPs in the society are refusing to report to and be admitted at Isolation and Treatment centres for treatment, rather, prefer to stay at other non-accredited facilities. The Association perceives that by continued refusal to adhere to instructions, some citizens have vowed to make healthcare workers very vulnerable to contracting the disease. NMA wishes to re-iterate that none of the infected healthcare workers or those that died contracted the disease at an Isolation and Treatment Centre, but in general public and private health facilities while treating patients many of whom refused to disclose important medical/travel information that would have increased the suspicion and facilitate early diagnosis of COVID-19 infection. NMA therefore appeals once again to government to expedite action on distributing PPEs to public and private hospitals without delay. We also remind our members all over the federation to consider everybody presenting at the hospital for any ailment as potential COVID-19 patient until proved otherwise. Our lives also matter!”

