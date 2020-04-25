Today, April 25, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that it has abolished flogging as a form of punishment for crime.

According to the Supreme Court, this development aims to “bring the kingdom in line with international human rights norms against corporal punishment”.

The Supreme court also said that it is part of reforms pushed by King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Saudi Arabian judges will now have to choose between fines and/or jail sentences or non-custodial alternatives like community service.

This comes just days after news of the death from a stroke in custody of leading activist Abullah al-Hamid, 69.

An example of a high-profile case of flogging was the that of Saudi blogger, Raif Badawi, who was arrested in 2012 and sentenced to seven years in prison and 600 lashes and then resentenced to 10 years and 1,000 lashes in 2014 for blogging about free speech and “insulting Islam”.

