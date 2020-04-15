According to the Ministry of Health permanent secretary in Uganda, people living in institutional quarantine in Uganda have started having sex with each other.

Reports from WatchDog Uganda revealed that the Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwine made the claims during a recent interview on Radio One talk show, saying that most of the people quarantined at hotels now move to rooms of others to go sleep with themselves.

She said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is greatly concerned because the practice is jeopardizing the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Uganda.

Atwine said, “Ugandans are not serious. Some who are in quarantine have even begun having (sexual) affairs. They move to rooms of others in the hotels where we have placed them. Others like in Mulago move from their rooms to visit their colleagues who are in other rooms, this is too dangerous and it will distract our efforts.”

The comes weeks after the Uganda Ministry of Health announced 17 places to be used as isolation centres. The places include Hotels, Hospitals, lodges, and Universities, where over 232 people are placed under quarantine.

