The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the State Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, has tendered an apology over the violations that took place during the burial of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in Abuja on Saturday.

He regretted that social distancing was not adhered to, and made the apology during the daily briefing by the task force.

“The PTF recognises, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our message to Nigerians at the funeral of the late chief of staff,” Mr Boss said.

“These principles, for emphasis, include the guidance provided on mass gatherings, social distancing, personal hygiene, and restriction of movement. Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps.”

A crowd turned out for the burial of late Kyari on Saturday, and this sparked outrage among Nigerians as several guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were violated.

The situation worsened after a video emerged showing that one of the men who helped bury the late Chief of Staff dumped his protective clothing in public. Following calls for the man to be identified, isolated and prosecuted, the area was later decontaminated.

The late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari died on Friday after battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks at the age of 67.

The SGF paid tribute to the late Kyari, saying, “He was fully committed to ensuring Nigeria responded effectively to the challenge of COVID-19 and he died in the line of duty.

“We will always remember his robust efforts, his dedication, and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manage the impact of this pandemic.”

Mr Mustapha said the task force will remain focused on its response to the pandemic.

