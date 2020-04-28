A newly appointed Commissioner in the Kwara State Local Government Service Commission, Olatunji Abel, has reportedly died in his sleep merely 48 hours to his resumption at his new office.

The politician is reported to have died of heart failure in his home, just after returning from a trip to Abia state.

Newly appointed Kwara Commissioner dies in is sleep 48 hours to the resumption

“He died at his home town while sleeping. He just came back from Abia and went to bed in the night only to meet his maker in his sleep,” sources revealed.

Taking to Facebook, his associates have been pouring emotional tributes to him:

“Rest in peace Egbon Abel Tunji J. Officially, you’re to resume office tomorrow Monday 27th, April after your appointment by the Executive Governor of Kwara State as a Member, Local Government Commission, but death denied you that chance.

Continue to rest on. Till we meet to part no more! Today, we just committed your body to the mother earth for the beginning of your everlasting journey. Heavy Heart.”

Another mourner, Kolawole Rukayat, wrote:

“I don’t know what to say,I have repeatedly glanced our few days chats over n over.

“I feel like hearing this news debunked but God knows better. A complete God-fearing,gentle, amiable, dependable and down to earth brother. Rest peacefully bros.” He lamented.

