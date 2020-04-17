The phone of the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was recently hacked by suspected fraudsters. This was contained in a statement released by the Enugu State Government on Thursday April 16.

The state’s information commissioner, Chidi Aroh revealed the Governor’s phone was hacked and used to call members of the public including Government Officials.

The Enugu State Government expressed regret over the development and disclosed Security Agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified; and the culprits will be apprehended soon.

The statement reads;

“It has come to the knowledge of Enugu State Government that the MTN Cell Phone Line of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was hacked by unknown fraudsters today, and has been used to call members of the public including Government Officials. “Enugu State Government hereby informs the members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said Phone Line. “The Security Agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits. “We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

