The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted claims of mobile network operators (MNOs) laying 5G fibre cables in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

In a statement by the NCC Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the agency said mobile network operators (MNOs) companies were only laying fibre optic cables and deploying other equipment.

According to the NCC boss, the development is meant to “expand their networks infrastructure across the country to provide more efficient services to the consumers.”

Prof. Danbatta made this clarification following messages on social media making the rounds that the laying of fibre optic cables by the MNOs was in connection with 5G equipment deployments.

“As we speak, any information suggesting or claiming that the equipment being deployed by the network operators are 5G equipment is purely misinformation deliberately orchestrated by individuals bent on creating ill-feelings in the industry,” Prof. Danbatta said.

He said: “As the telecoms regulator, we enjoin Nigerians to get accurate information from us rather than relying on information emanating on social media by some individuals out of ignorance to misinform our people.”

The NCC boss explained that the ongoing digging and fibre optic cable laying by some operators are in line with agreements reached during meetings by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr.

Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and Management of the NCC with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in January 2020.

“The Governors’ Forum agreed to allow the telecoms operators to expand their networks by granting the telecoms operators necessary permits, which they had been having difficulties in getting before now,” he explained.

According to him, the Commission has not started any licensing process for 5G, adding that it had carried out a 5G trial for three months.

“In line with our regulatory process with respect to technology-neutrality, type-approval and other regulations aimed at protecting the citizens and ensuring standards are complied with in the Nigerian telecoms industry, NCC ensures that adequate trial is conducted before a new technology is introduced,” the statement added.

“This is essentially to ensure public safety. This is a priority for us at NCC. Similar trials were carried out by NCC on earlier technologies that we use today, ranging from 2G, 3G and 4G.”

