Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed says testing positive for coronavirus was very traumatic. The 61-year-old governor who tested positive on March 24, went into self-isolation before recovering on April 9.

In an interview with Channels TV yesterday, the governor revealed that he never developed symptoms for the disease throughout his recovery period. He said he was under a lot of pressure as he kept thinking about his official duties.

Gov. Bala said, “It is a very traumatic experience for one to know that you are being infected by a disease for which there is no vaccine presumably.

“I thought I was going to die, but certainly I had a very strong will to live. I was put on certain drugs by my doctor, that is antibiotics and malaria drugs.

“I never had any of the symptoms all the period that I was in isolation, but I was under severe suspense that it might come anytime.”

Bauchi state had only two confirmed cases when the federal government imposed the initial lockdown on the FCT, Lagos and Ogun, however, Mr. Bala said Bauchi too should have been shut down.

According to Gov. Bala:

“We were excluded for political reasons. I don’t understand. We don’t have the economic capacity to do a lockdown.

“If you don’t give palliatives, there is no how you will tell 7 million people in Bauchi to stay at home.

“It is morally wrong for me to lockdown everybody and stop them from going for their daily subsistence when our macro-economic realities is that we go for daily work to make a living or put food on our table.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

