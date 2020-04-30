Nigeria’s Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk has said that it is against the norms to publish the names of individuals that benefit from government interventions.

During the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, the minister said it is against “human dignity” to support someone and then make it public.

The Minister, however, revealed that the government has the record of the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer (CCT) programme and COVID-19 palliatives in states, local governments and communities, hence no need to publish names.

