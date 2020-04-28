First class Borno monarch, His Highness, the Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi has died.

The monarch died on Monday April 27 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). He was in his mid-60s.

His death was confirmed by the Borno State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato during a routine media briefing usually held daily by Borno’s high powered response team on prevention and control of COVID-19.

Jato said the Shehu battled with protracted illness as many people of his age, often deal with. The Commissioner said the Shehu’s palace will announce funeral arrangements that will be communicated to members of the public.

The Shehu ascended the throne in 1990.

