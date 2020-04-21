After an attempt by online scammers to blackmail Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, she has released her edited nude photoson her social media pages.

The scammer edited Toke Makinwa’s original bikini photos and attempted to scam and blackmail the OAP.

Sharing the fake photos with the threat message she received, on her official Instagram Pgae, Toke Makinwa wrote:

“Is this really how low we’ve become? I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers. I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness. Stop with your bloody emails already. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.”

