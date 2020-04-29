As part of efforts made to tackle insurgency in the northeast, troops of the Lafiya Dole have killed no fewer than 11 Boko Haram terrorists

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche confirmed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Giving a breakdown of the operations, Enenche noted that troops of 121 Task Force (TF) Battalion under 26 TF Bde made contact with BHTs at crossing point Pulka-Firgi road.

The incident which happened on April 22 in an ambush position left one terrorist dead with one AK-47 riffle recovered in the process.

Also recovered were a motorcycle painted in military colour with one locally fabricated hand grenade.

Similarly, on 24 April 2020, troops of 192 Bn of 26 Bde deployed at Gwoza, while on night ambush operations came in contact with BHTs attempting to cross through the Mandara mountains to Sambisa Forest and in the ensuing firefight neutralised 2 BHTs while several others escaped in disarray with gunshot wounds while a bicycle and 2 copies of the Holy Qur’an with assorted clothing items were recovered.

“In the same vein, on 27 April 2020, troops of Echo Company 114 Bn in blocking position at Izge Response Area (RA) received information of BHTs attack at Yenegu village about 5 kilometres from own troops location.

“On receipt of the information, the dogged troops swiftly mobilised and engaged the BHTs who fled due to superior firepower from the troops. No casualty was recorded by own troops while 2 BHTs were neutralised,” the statement read in part.

The defence spokesman also reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

