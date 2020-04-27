Officers of the Zamfara State Police Command have arrested two Chinese nationals identified as Wang and Chu for their alleged involvement in illegal mining of Gold at Nasarawa Burkullu village in Kwali, Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

They have been accused of neglecting the April 7th directive of the Federal government, that all mining activities be suspended in the state.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command confirmed their arrest, which followed a tip-off received by the police on April 19, that some persons including foreigners were carrying out illegal mining despite the federal government’s ban on all mining activities.

“The information proved to be credible one as hundred of miners scattered as soon as they saw the team. Two labourers were however arrested who confirmed the presence of Chinese and Bulkinabe nationals among others.

“On April 25, information had it that Chinese and Bulkinabe nationals are taking shelter somewhere in Nasarawa Burkullu. On April 26, the Commissioner of Police led another team to the same village where two Chinese nationals were seen with all the chemicals necessary for making gold.

“The two Chinese nationals Mr WANG and Mr. CHUN are being interrogated to get more information that could help the course of investigation,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

