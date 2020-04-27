Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, the Borno Commissioner of Health and Secretary to the state’s high powered response team for the prevention and control of COVID-19 has announced that two patients who tested positive for coronavirus are have absconded and are currently on the run,

The commissioner announced this at the team’s daily media briefings which held on Sunday at the government house in Maiduguri.

The patients are Abbas Kaka Hassan, a 24 year-old male, and Hauwa Mohammed, a 42 year-old female.

The duo ran away after testing positive for COVID-19 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Borno State.

The male is from Layin Tanki in Gwange 11 while the woman lives in Shuwari ward.

According to the commissioner, the male patient (Abbas), who was in initial telephone contact with the response team after his sample was collected, eventually switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive.

Also, a phone number through which the patient’s mother was in touch with the team, has also been switched off.

Dr. Kwayabura said:

“When samples of patients with contacts to index cases are collected, they are normally advised to go on self-isolation. They give their contacts so they can be reached when results are out. This is the standard medical procedure. You cant detain someone with suspected contact. We do not have the lawful powers to do that. Other patients were also allowed to leave but they came into isolation centres and we have 19 of them in two isolation centres. However, the young man in question, chose to go into hiding”.

The commissioner revealed the investigation team is working very hard to track the patient, and called on anyone who tests positive for Coronavirus not to regard it as a death sentence as majority of those who test positive have recovered from the disease.

