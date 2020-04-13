Two male teenagers have reportedly drowned in Lagos while swimming in a beach in their community despite the state being on the COVID-19 lockdown.

The victims identified as Dare, 16, and Fawas, 15 are both residents of Epelemeje Orofun community in Akodo area of Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State.

The incidence was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana. Elkana also said that some members of the community reported the matter through a distress call to the Ibeju-Lekki Divisional Police Station on Saturday.

Elkana further said that the State Police Command deployed its Marine Police Team to the area for search and rescue and revealed that the command was awaiting the report of the team.

“The command advises parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period,” DSP Elkana said.

