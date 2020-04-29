The U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have welcomed a baby boy.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister and his partner said both mum and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

This comes few after days after Boris Johnson resumed duty after battling Covid-19 for weeks.

The Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds have been dating after he split from his wife Marina back in 2018.

The couple got engaged earlier this year and announced in February 2020 that they are expecting a baby.

Sources report this baby to be Johnson’s sixth child. While he has four kids from his marriage to high-flying barrister Marina Wheeler, his fifth child is with a former mistress.

Meanwhile, politicians from across the world have sent their best wishes to the happy couple.

