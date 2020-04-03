Nigeria has been applauded by the United Nation for its response in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa; however the country has 190 cases of COVID-19, with just two fatalities.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, who spoke at a virtual press briefing in New York, described Nigeria as a ‘developing country’ that has “shown a remarkable capacity to respond to the coronavirus.”

“I have to say this; some of these developing countries have shown a remarkable capacity to respond.

“I was quite impressed to see, for instance, Nigeria putting in place and immediately establishing a hospital. “And I saw difficulties in countries that are much more developed to do quickly the same,” Guterres said.

He also called for a global ceasefire in conflicted countries like Syria, Libya and Yemen. He appealed to them to lay down arms and unite to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to these countries, Guterres said, “The worst is yet to come.”

“The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict.”

“The virus has shown how swiftly it can move across borders, devastate countries and upend lives.”

“But there is a huge distance between declarations and deeds — between translating words into peace on the ground and in the lives of people,” Guterres said.

“In many of the most critical situations, we have seen no let-up in fighting — and some conflicts have even intensified,” he added.

