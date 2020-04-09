United States Senator, Bernie Sanders, 78, has dropped out of the presidential race, leaving just President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to contest the presidential elections expected to take place in November this year.

Bernie Sanders alongside Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren were seen as strong contenders when they announced their intentions to run for the highest office in the US in 2019 and Bernie led early party delegation voting lists in January.

However, Joe Biden, who was a former Vice President under Barack Obama, used the February ‘Super Tuesday’ delegation voting to surpass Senator Sanders.

While Mr Sanders saw support from younger voters, he failed to win key African-American voters across the southern states in the Democratic primary elections, and now says his goal is to support Biden to defeat Trump who he termed ‘the most dangerous president in our history’

Mr Sanders told his campaign staff about his decision on a conference call on Wednesday .

Sanders in a live stream said, “We have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice”

“Our movement has won the ideological struggle.”

Sanders congratulated Mr Biden, and promised to work with him to “move our progressive ideas forward”.

“Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders said.

In 2016, Mr Sanders had pursued the presidential nomination before, to Hillary Clinton.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

