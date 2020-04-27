The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Zamfara state have arrested three suspected informants of armed bandits, including two sisters from Niger Republic.

Officials on surveillance patrol arrested the three along Bagega road in Anka council area of Zamfara acting on intelligence.

The corps commandant Aliyu Garba said the male suspect Shafiu Abdullahi confessed to have been assisting “Shaho”, a suspected leader of a cattle rustling and kidnapping gang, by supplying him and other items.

The two sisters, Binta and Balki Hussaini, from Madawa district of Kwanni in Niger Republic, are said to be girlfriends to a bandit identified as “Jijji”—believed to be among cattle rustlers terrorising residents of Anka.

“Preliminary investigation activities against the suspects is completed and the command will soon transfer them to other sister agencies for further investigation and determination,” Garba said.

While speaking to newsmen, the two sisters, Binta, 18, and Balki, 20, revealed that they used to collect N6,000 each from the bandits per night.

