Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the corpses of persons who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) and succumb to it would not be released to their family members for burial.

He said this at a News Agency of Nigeria-organized forum in Abuja. Mr Lai Mohammed said that such corpses would be handled by the Ministry of Health because they are contagious.

“Coronavirus is very dangerous and contagious; there is no medicine for it yet and it is not just capable of killing, overwhelming healthcare system, it will destroy the economy. In some countries, they are putting dead bodies in big refrigerators, because the morgues have filled up. Nigerians should not forget that these are not the type of corpses that can be claimed for burial because it must be handled by the ministry of health,” Lai Mohammed said.

Lai Mohammed appreciated those complying with the government’s stay at home in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Nigeria currently has 190 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths. So far, 24 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

