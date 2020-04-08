Former 1996 Dream Team coach, Bonfrere Jo, has alleged that former Super Eagles handler, Clemens Westerhof sold the team’s 1994 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash with European giants, Italy for $100,000, Bestchoicesports.com.ng understands.

Bonfrere Jo who took a less fancied U-23 Nigeria Dream Team to qin gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in USA after beating Argentina and Brazil in the semi-final and final stages respectively, laid the blame for Nigeria’s ouster at USA 94 on the shoulders of the then head coach, Clemens Westerhof.

Coming barely a day after defense trojan Emeka Ezeugo, popularly known as The Destroyer made similar revelations, Jo confirmed to Brila that coach Westerhof sold the game against Italy.

“Yes Everyone blames the coach. The coach did something wrong and we lost before the game started.

“He sold the game for $100,000, that’s why we lost against Italy. If you don’t believe, you can ask the players.”

The ex-coach also accused former Captain Sunday Oliseh of being a politician, and will never say the truth even when asked questions about the entire situation.

“Sunday Oliseh is a politician he will not say the truth, You can ask Daniel Amokachi he is bold and he will say the truth, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to talk now that he’s in the Government.”

In the encounter, Italy defeated Nigeria, 2-1 in a tension soaked encounter that turned exciting the moment Baggio emerged from a three-match stupor.

Baggio scored in the 89th minute to tie the score, then made a penalty kick in the 102nd minute before 54, 367 crowd in the tournament’s first overtime match.

