Nasarawa State governor has reportedly bought 24 Toyota Hilux vehicles worth N500 million, despite the fact that the state does not have a single ventilator.

Daily Trust reported that the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi stated that Abdullahi gave the 24 Toyota Hilux to the lawmakers as official vehicles.

The purchase of these cars comes at a time when Medical and Health Workers in the state are protesting unpaid salaries.

On Thursday, April 16, the health workers protested non-payment of their March salary by Doma local government. They also threatened to embark on an industrial action from Friday, if they are not paid.

People have condemned the purchase of the cars for lawmakers, stating that the money could have been put to better use.

An activist, Omar Nurudeen, said the presentation of new Toyota Hilux cars to the 24 lawmakers was unnecessary, according to Daily Trust. Omar lamented that the cars were presented at a time most states have cut down their spending to meet the economic challenges brought on in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Omar noted that each car which allegedly cost N21m could pay for at least three ventilators, which would have improved the health system of the state.

Even though Nasawara has not reported any confirmed case of COVID-19, the state shares boundaries with other states such as Abuja that have confirmed Coronavirus patients.

