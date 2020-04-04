Publisher of online news platform and chairman of the association of online media practitioners (AOPMN), Wole Arisekola celebrated his birthday on Saturday, April 4 in a rather unconventional style.

The seasoned journalist used his birthday as an opportunity to spread love to the people being affected by the stay at home and lockdown measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wole with the help of his aides, donated cash, food items and relief materials to residents on Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan and Ondo State.

He started his Streetjournal Magazine many years ago in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland with contents in unbiased reporting and fairness in journalism with day-to-day reportage on Africans and the welfare of Nigerian in Europe.

Street Journal magazine became an online portal 10 years ago with focus on daily news in Politics, Education, Society, Business, Sports, Entertainment and others. It is known not only to celebrate achievers, it also lends its voice to the cries of the needy and neglected people in the society.

Very active in his pursuit of a better existence for humanity, Wole Arisekola has a forum through which he pays school fees for indigent children, assists widows with funding and puts youths in vocational training all across the country.

Wole Arisekola’s passion, commitment and determination towards making Nigeria better is quite impressive. He is always guided and inspired by the burning desire that Nigeria can definitely and would still be a better place to live in.

The Ibadan born journalist promises to see to it that online media establishes sanity in how news is disseminated.

‘We are determined to help in putting a lot of sanity into news reportage. We would ensure that members of this association are not only men and women who have a flair for the media, they are actually men and woman who have carved a niche for themselves in the world of journalism. Our members are men and women who are committed to bringing out the truth in their reportage. Our members are respected people in the world of media generally, not only online media. We are poised to putting a lot of sanity into online media practice.

Arisekola over the decade has offered his WSJ forum for job creation, poverty alleviation and youth empowerment.

Issues such as plagiarism and writing without investigating stories would soon become a thing of the past’ he said.

