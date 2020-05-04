Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has stated its position on the quest for Igbo presidency in 2023.

OYC said after the coronavirus crisis is over, it will commence a persuasive approach and aggressive consultative negotiations.

The body listed those to be engaged as President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, Atiku.

A statement on Friday by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, OYC President and Okwu Nnabuike, the Secretary, on Friday, warned power brokers, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders of the grave consequences of leadership imposition on Nigerians.

It reminded of the need to respect “the gentleman’s agreement of rotational presidency between the North and South,

The socio-cultural group said though the agreement is unwritten but must be respected for the future and sustainable peace”.

OYC described Nigeria as a nation threatened by the personal gains of a few political leaders against the collective interests of the people.

“Any attempt to ambush Igbos legitimate political interests to produce a President either from South/South or Southeast in 2023, will strengthen the agitation of self-determination across the country.

“Oduduwa and Biafra referendum and independence will gather international recognition and make the future of Nigeria bleak.”

The statement admitted that every Nigerian has the right to ascribe for the highest office in the land, but posited that collective interest supersedes the individual quests.

OYC disclosed that it would approach former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, to lead the search for a unified Igbo presidential candidate ahead of the next general elections.

“God has kept General Yakubu Gowon alive for the singular reason to cement the unity of Nigeria by facilitating the emergence of a Nigerian president of the Igbo stock in 2023, 50 years after the Biafra War ended”, it added.

