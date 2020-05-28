A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping, stealing, and attempting to murder a teenager.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed in a statement that Godday Robinson was apprehended on Friday last week, following a report that a young lady was lying unconscious in a 10-feet deep pit at a nearby bush in the Agbara area of the state.

“Upon the report by the good Samaritan, the area Commander Agbara detailed his men to the scene where the young lady was rescued with the help of members of the public and she was quickly taken to a hospital.

“Having regained her consciousness, the victim explained to the police that on April 22, while she was coming from night duty which she performed in the company where she works, the suspect who has been making advances to her before accosted her, capitalised on the isolated nature of the area and dragged her into the bush where he forcefully raped her, dispossessed her of her Galaxy Samsung phone valued at N85,000and then strangled her until she passed out momentarily,” the statement read.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect dragged the victim further into the bush and dumped her in the pit, having believed that she is dead.

He added that the 17-year-old came back to life and started shouting for help, after which the police area commander gave a matching order to detectives that the suspect must be traced and apprehended.

The command’s spokesman stated that the detectives swung to action immediately, traced the suspect, and got him arrested.

On interrogation, he said Robinson made a confessional statement and owned up to committing the crime but blamed it on the devil.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution,” the statement added

