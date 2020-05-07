The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has approved the appointment of Major Sanusi Muhammad as the new Emir of Kaura-Namoda.

This was contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor.

According to the statement, the appointment followed a recommendation by the state’s traditional council.

The 40-year-old new Monarch would succeed his father, Alhaji Muhammad Asha, who died last week. It was gathered that Sanusi Muhammed is a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

His father, Asha served as Emir for 15 years before he died at the age of 71 due to a brief illness.

According to the statement, the governor as has congratulated the new appointee and wishes him success in his new task.

