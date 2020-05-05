The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Olabode Folorunso, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last week, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

The Street Journal reported about his abduction and subsequent slash in the price of his ransom from N30m to N15m.

The commissioner was kidnapped along Isan-Iludun road at Ilejemeje local government area.

A statement released by the state government on Monday, said he has been released unhurt and has since rejoined his family.

The state government also sympatized with the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction on April 26, 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

