Popular Ibadan/Lagos businesswoman and one of our long-standing clients, Ms. Ronke aka Funktional, has died.

The mother-of-two, who ran a chain of boutiques, alleged slumped inside her car on Friday night in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered she was found with her head resting on the steering wheel and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

