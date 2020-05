Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle turns 40 years old today Thursday, May 7th.

According to the actor, this is the first time in 10 years he would be celebrating his birthday with his wife and kids.

After making an entry into Nollywood some years ago, Bolanle has grown to be a highly-sought seasoned actor and has featured in more than a hundred movies and TV series.

