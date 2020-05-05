Star actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, have welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl.

Mercy gave birth to their baby at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Maryland, USA today May 4.

Her husband, Prince shared the good news online, saying the baby has been christined Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

”Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter.

Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.”

Mercy and Prince tied the knot in 2011 and already have three children, two girls and a boy.

