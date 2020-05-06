Residents of different parts of Abia State have been fear gripped following the interception of a group of Almajiris loaded in cattle trucks on their Way to Abia on Tuesday.

The Almajiris hidden in cattle trucks at Enugu-Abia border, along the Enugu – Aba highway were intercepted by the state Homeland Security agents led by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Abia Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, explained that overnight, several trucks conveying food items with several almajiris hiding in them were turned back at the same border until the interception on Tuesday.

“The Government has directed that more homeland security agents be deployed to one of the borders with Akwa Ibom State as well following the interception of another truck conveying almajiris alongside goods heading for Akwa Ibom State.”

Abia State Government had earlier on Monday alerted citizens that it received intelligence report on the planned movement of a group of almajiris into the state within the next 24 hours.

A respondent from Abia State who spoke on the incidence said, “Possibly withdraw some compromising police officers and replace them with any other local security here because our policemen are too corrupt.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner said that the State government has directed that traditional rulers and TC Chairmen of inter-state boundary communities will be held responsible and sanctioned for any of such unauthorized entry into the state.

He stressed that the government has warned that all necessary lawful measures must be taken to stop the entry of not only the almajiris but also other unlawful migrants.

He added that the measures will remain till the Federal Government-backed inter-state border closure regulation put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 from one state to another is lifted.

