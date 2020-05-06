Anambra First Lady Mrs. Eberechukwu Obiano donates a House to a woman in Ihuekili Quaters Ezihu Village in Igbo-Ukwu Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This was made known by the special Assistant to the Anambra State Governor on Community Liaison, Ikedinobi Rapulu through a post he made at the AIBOMEDIA Facebook Page

He said:

“And when mama was moving about doing good, she did not forget my own local government, Aguata. Also today, Ihuekili Quarters, Ezihu Village, Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government. ”

“The humane Anambra mother changes the status of another poor woman.”

“Keep doing good, Nneora na eme mma!!”

“The humane Anambra mother general changes the home status of another poor woman.”

“Its on record that you are the best first lady ever had in Anambra State.”

