Again, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has lost another Professor to the clutches of death.

After a brief illness, Late Prof. Monsuru Lasun Emiola died on Wednesday at the university clinic.

Prof. Monsuru Lasun Emiola, a senior lecturer with the Physical and Health Education Department, Faculty of Education was an indigene of Oyo State and a devoted Muslim.

He died leaving behind a wife and children.

About two weeks ago, the university lost a lecturer in Faculty of Communication, Prof Balarabe Maikaba who died similarly after a brief illness.

